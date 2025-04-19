.Net Developer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Senior .NET Developers (2 Consultants Needed)
We are currently looking for two experienced .NET developers to join a product team focused on installed applications. The role involves both modernizing existing apps and contributing to the next-generation cross-platform solution.
Primary Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the team to develop and refine a suite of applications while following best practices and internal guidelines
Support the transition from legacy technologies like Xamarin/Electron to MAUI for a unified cross-platform experience
Apply sound architectural principles, utilize established design patterns, and work with system interfaces and dependencies
Contribute to sprint planning, prioritization, and ongoing improvement of development workflows
Maintain high standards of quality, security, performance, and scalability in all deliveries
Required Experience:
Demonstrated track record in developing and supporting installable applications for desktop (Windows, Mac) and mobile (iOS, Android)
Hands-on experience with .NET-based cross-platform technologies, particularly Xamarin and MAUI; experience with Electron is a plus
Familiarity with software quality assurance methods and testing principles
Analytical and detail-oriented mindset with the ability to write clean, maintainable code
Educational Background:
A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field (Bachelor's or Master's level)
Minimum of 3 years professional experience in .NET development
Additional Information:
Immediate start preferred
Tech Stack: .NET, Xamarin, MAUI, Electron, Android, iOS, Windows
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9295267