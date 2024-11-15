.Net developer
Job description
Are you a .NET Developer looking for new challenges?
We 're seeing an increased demand for skilled .NET developers in the nearest future and looking for a passionate and skilled .NET Developer, to join our dynamic consultant team for upcoming assignments
This is a consultant position. As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you, and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver technical solutions.
Own the whole life cycle design, develop, test, deploy in the product.
Communicate internally and externally to create transparency and visualize our commitments/results for success.
Strive for a cross functional setup to deliver the product.
If you are excited about this opportunity and meet the qualifications, we'd love to hear from you!
Qualifications
Proven experience as a .NET Developer.
Familiarity with front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks such as Angular, Vue.JS or React.
Experience with database systems (e.g., SQL Server, Entity Framework).
Knowledge of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
Understanding of version control systems (e.g., Git).
Preferred:
Experience with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS.
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
