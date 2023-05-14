.NET Developer
If you are a driven .NET developer that would enjoy developing top-notch web solutions in the field of GIS and mapping this can be your next challenge. Our customer develops a market-leading solution based on digital maps. The solution contains powerful tools for analysis and presentation of spatial information.
The work is organized according to an agile methodology and each team is normally composed of developers and QA professionals from several different international offices. The tech stack is very modern and includes .NET Core, React and Azure DevOps.
As a person, you are ambitious and non-prestigious and you feel at home in a flat and dynamic international organization and in working closely together with other skilled individuals.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
5+ years of relevant working experience
Solid experience in .NET Core, React, REST and SQL Server
You have experience in CI/CD and preferably in Azure DevOps
University level studies in computer science or similar
Good English skills verbally and in writing
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. Our customer has adopted a hybrid office model, so you can work partly from home if you want.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please submit your CV in English.
All applications are handled strictly confidential.
About Comstream:
Comstream is a European company group with about 80 employees and 200 customers. Our business idea is to connect talented IT professionals with leading companies. Comstream is operating the jobsite www.jobshark.se. Så ansöker du
