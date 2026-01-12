Nelly - Brand Director
Infinity Human Resources Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infinity Human Resources Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
.
NELLY är en välkänd e-handelspionjär. Sedan starten 2004 har vi byggt ett starkt varumärke med cirka 900 000 aktiva kunder. Idag består NELLY av cirka 200 medarbetare varav hälften jobbar på vårt lager i Borås, resten främst från vårt huvudkontor i Borås (snart flytt till Göteborg) eller i våra flaggskeppsbutiker i Stockholm och Köpenhamn.
Vi hjälper Nordens unga kvinnor och män att känna sig snygga varje dag. Vi erbjuder mode för alla tillfällen som speglar de snyggaste trenderna och de bästa varumärkena.
Hos NELLY får du breda karriärmöjligheter i ett bolag som värdesätter innovation, driv och initiativ.
NELLY is now looking for a bold and visionary Brand Director - someone ready to take the lead in defining and elevating our brand. In this role, you'll have full ownership of the NELLY identity, driving its evolution with strategic clarity and a keen visual instinct.
Your Responsibilities
As Brand Director at NELLY, you will play a key role in shaping the brand's future identity and expression. You will have full ownership of the NELLY brand and its overall identity. This means taking the lead on our visual direction, communication, and customer experience - with a clear focus on building a strong, recognizable brand that drives engagement.
The role combines strategic leadership with creative direction, ensuring a consistent brand experience across all marketing channels, including e-commerce, social media, PR, new flagship stores and customer-facing events. You will also be responsible for maintaining a consistent and exceptional in-store experience at our existing flagship stores in Stockholm and Copenhagen.
This position also carries a strong portfolio perspective. You will be responsible for developing and implementing a long-term brand strategy for the external brands within we work closely with. By creating synergies between our own and external brands, you will strengthen overall brand equity, enhance customer value, and drive stronger commercial collaborations. You coordinate brand strategy with our Assortment Team as well as our Brand Partnerships Manager, who coordinates ongoing relationships with external partners.
Your work will be closely aligned with the C-suite, our Creative Director and the Content Creation team. You will lead four direct reporting managers and their teams. The position involves frequent travel, both to our flagship stores and to/from our new headquarter in Gothenburg, as well as representing NELLY abroad. The location for this role is flexible.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you have approximately 10 years of experience within fashion, lifestyle, or e-commerce within a category where brand is a highly differentiating factor, along with a strong background in brand management. You bring proven creative leadership, experience leading multidisciplinary teams, and the ability to develop and execute long-term brand strategies.
You are skilled in analyzing market and consumer insights to identify new opportunities, and you communicate effectively at both strategic (executive) and operational (team and partner) levels. As a leader, you are inspiring and capable of aligning teams and partners to deliver at a high level. You are flexible, solution-oriented, and thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment. Building networks and long-term relationships comes naturally to you, and you have a strong sense of both aesthetics and business. International experience and knowledge of global marketing strategies are advantageous.
What We Offer
At NELLY, we see opportunities everywhere, have a strong business mindset, and embrace change. We learn by doing, are driven by our ideas, and are ready to work hard for what we believe in - while having fun along the way.
We offer a creative and inspiring workplace where we constantly challenge ourselves and create new experiences in an open and transparent environment where everyone contributes.
We are on an exciting growth journey, continuously evolving our assortment and strengthening our brand. For the right person, this is a unique opportunity to make a real impact at one of Scandinavia's most recognized fashion brands.
We look forward to your application!
Contact and Application
Infinity is successful in recruiting top-quality talent for culture-strong companies and is our trusted partner in this recruitment. For more information about the position or the selection process, please contact:
Emil Nilsson, Infinity, at phone, +46 705591192
Mårten Näsvall, Infinity, via e-mail; marten.nasvall@infinityhr.se
Anton Fredriksson, Infinity, via e-mail; anton.fredriksson@infinityhr.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infinity Human Resources Sweden AB
(org.nr 556783-3156) Jobbnummer
9679952