Need Planner
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla logistikjobb i Älmhult
2023-06-19
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. A big mission which requires people with big passion. Come join us in this journey and let's make the world better together!
Are you curious and passionate about contributing to the development of supply chain and people? Do you get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together with stakeholders to deliver great business results?
If so, come and join us!
The IKEA way
People within IKEA value a culture of humbleness and open-mindedness. We don't have a rigid hierarchy system and encourage everyone to speak openly and honestly to everyone within the organization. We do not have a dress code and encourage productive discussions in a relaxed, natural order with a great deal of personal responsibility. The IKEA co-worker is proactive, engaged, internally motivated for results and eager to learn.
Supply Chain Development is on an exciting journey. We gather the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organization. In this we embed process and the development of digital solutions into the business which creates the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities.
We are continuing to create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enables IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
We are now looking for 9 Need Planners.
Job Description
As a Need Planner in IKEA you will ensue exciting and stimulating assignments which will help you and the company grow!
You will lead the need planning process to secure an efficient and effective supply chain planning. You will do this through an accurate and balanced Need Plan that achieves agreed service level at lowest total cost. This will ensure that we have our products accessible for the many people and fulfil our Vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
Additionally, you will be responsible for the stock structure in assigned range and will review and balance the total need versus capacity, all to make an executable supply plan. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to plan the need in the product change process. Exciting, isn't it?
As a Need Planner you will also, among other assignments:
• Contribute to leading initiatives with supply chain to identify potential overstock / stock out and act on deviations
• Take lead within Sales & Supply Planning and collaborate with value chain to secure agreed service levels at lowest total cost
• Proactively create, execute and follow up need plans on operational and tactical level
• Contribute to defining the optimal replenishment solution, together with various supply chain stakeholders
• Lead and/or contribute to additional assignments within or across the function
Qualifications
Is this your next challenge?
As a person you have a passion for planning and leading a global assignment. You get energy from leadership, working with multiple stakeholders and handling numerous assignments. You love working with people and building trusting relationships by using your excellent communication skills.
Additionally, you have proven experience and knowledge in:
• Supply Chain Planning processes
• How Need Planning adds value to service level and cost
• Need and capacity planning tools and systems
• Solving problems through analytical reasoning
• Analysis of large sets of data
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of future opportunities!
Additional information
Sounds interesting?
Please note, we are looking for 9 people to join our team as Need Planners.
We welcome all applications. In the first selection process, we will consider candidates from current Supply Chain Development organisation. Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 4th of July, 2023. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact, Helena Sjölander at helena.sjolander@inter.ikea.com
or Olivia Swärd Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Jobbnummer
7892844