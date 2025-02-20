Need Planner
2025-02-20
Company Description
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. A big mission which requires people with big passion. Come join us in this journey and let's make the world better together!
Are you curious and passionate about contributing to the development of supply chain and people? Do you get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together with stakeholders to deliver great business results?
If so, come and join us!
At Supply Chain Operations we connect our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable and sustainable way. We lead, plan and execute the supply of IKEA products between suppliers and retailers. We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability and ensuring the right quality for all services.
Job Description
As a Need Planner in IKEA you will ensure exciting and stimulating assignments which will help you and the company grow!
You will be responsible for the need planning process to secure an efficient and effective supply chain planning. You will do this through an accurate and balanced Need Plan that achieves agreed service level at lowest total cost. This will ensure that we have our products accessible for the many people and fulfill our Vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
You will sit in the center of the supply chain having stakeholders in many dimensions. You will be the link between range development, IKEA suppliers and sales and flows and by that you will get great learning of the totality of Ikea Supply chain and Ikea business and the possibility to build network across many organizations and functions within IKEA. Exciting, isn't it?
You will be part of a big and diverse Need planning community from which you will get a great support in your onboarding.
As a Need Planner you will also, among other assignments:
Be responsible for inventory level and the stock structure worldwide in assigned product ranges.
Be responsible to review and balance the total need versus capacity in order to make an executable supply plan for assigned range.
Proactively create, execute and follow up need plans on operational and tactical level and act on deviations when needed
Be responsible to plan the need for NEWS and Discontinued products, by securing needed stock for sales start dates and end date sales, communicate and handover to relevant supply chain partners for execution
Lead initiatives together with Supply chain stakeholders in order to identify potential overstock / stock out situations and to act on deviations.
Take lead within Sales & Supply Planning and collaborate with all value chain partners in order to secure agreed service levels at lowest total cost
Qualifications
Is this your next challenge?
As a person you have a passion for planning and working in a global assignment in a changing environment. You get energy from leadership, working with multiple stakeholders and handling numerous assignments on operational and tactical level. You love working with people and building trusting relationships by using your excellent communication skills.
Additionally, will be a benefit if you have knowledge in:
• Supply Chain Planning processes
• How Planning adds value to service level and cost
• Planning tools and systems
• Solving problems through analytical reasoning
• Analysis of large sets of data
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of future opportunities!
Additional information
Does this sound like you? Yes? Then, why not apply?
Thank you for reading this far. Please submit your CV and cover letter in English latest by 2nd of March 2025.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment please send your questions forward through the Smart Recruiter system.
