Naval architect designer
Role
The Mechanical team in CorPower is looking for a naval architect to take an important role in the development and optimisation of our innovative Wave Energy Converters and Collection Hub.
The role will be part of the mechanical design team and interacting with electrical, software, control, supply chain as well as integration and testing teams, requiring strong collaborative skills.
Responsibilities
Structural engineering - design of floating structures
Perform engineering calculations & simulations (static structural & fatigue)
Produce 3D models & 2D drawings in Creo (packaging, mooring system, cable management and more)
Produce technical documentation
Perform failure mode, effects and criticality analysis
Manage your tasks to meet performance, schedule and budget targets
Investigate new solutions to improve processes, performance, reliability or manufacturability
Support procurement activities including component and supplier selection, manufacturing and factory acceptance testing
Perform assembly and testing of systems in our machine hall
Support pilot installations in the field
Skills and qualifications
You have a B.Sc or a M.Sc. degree in naval architecture, mechanical engineering or related disciplines with minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience in design in the marine, subsea, or offshore industry.
You have a broad technical knowledge and genuine interest in the different aspects of industrial machinery and mechanical design. Knowledge in pneumatics, hydraulics, structural optimization, pressure vessels, fabrication, sensors, routings and/or electricity generation equipment is valuable to us.
Experience working with Creo, WindChill, MathCAD, and ANSYS mechanical is beneficial.
We value strong communication skills and the ability to work in a small agile team. You are highly proficient in English.
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and love to optimise your time
You actively seek out ways to improve both your own and the teams working methods
You always search for the most sustainable solutions to difficult problems
You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
You are innovative, solution-oriented & persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
You see your tasks through to completion
You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
You are data driven and strive to always back your points with solid research
CorPower Ocean has a highly diversified team with many nationalities and backgrounds, all working towards the same goal. This is something we are very proud of. We are not perfect yet but we hope you share our aim to reach a higher equality.
