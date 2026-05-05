Nautical Officers (m/f/d)
TT-Line AB / Fartygsbefälsjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla fartygsbefälsjobb i Trelleborg
2026-05-05
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TT-Line AB i Trelleborg
, Vellinge
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Nautical Officers (m/f/d) - Join Our Growing Fleet!
Are you a skilled Nautical Officer looking to advance your maritime career?
We're building a talent pool for future opportunities in our growing ferry fleet. If you value safety, precision, and exceptional guest service, we'd love to hear from you.
Please note that this is a talent pool position, which means there is no current vacancy. The purpose is to build a pool of qualified candidates for potential future opportunities.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Overseeing specific areas of responsibility as delegated by the Chief Mate, ensuring operational excellence and compliance.
Taking an active role in the vessel's emergency preparedness, including participating in drills and coordinating responses.
Maintaining expert knowledge of the vessel's navigational and operational procedures to support safe voyages.
Vigilantly reporting any incidents, accidents, hazards, or equipment deficiencies to the Chief Mate to maintain the highest safety standards.
Ensuring compliance with our Safety Management System (SMS) and all relevant maritime regulations and standards.
Demonstrating professionalism in communication, both verbal and written, as English is the official language onboard and within the company.
Your Profile:
Proven experience as a Nautical Officer, ideally within ferry or passenger vessel operations.
Comprehensive understanding of maritime safety, navigation, and vessel management protocols.
Strong guest service orientation and the ability to balance operational demands with passenger needs.
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written, to ensure clear communication in an international team.
Relevant maritime certifications including valid STCW certificates.
A proactive, responsible, and team-oriented mindset with high standards for safety and professionalism.
Your Future with Us:
Innovative & Growing Company: Be part of a successful fleet with modern vessels and forward-thinking management.
Empowering Work Culture: Enjoy flat hierarchies and short decision-making processes that give you the freedom to make meaningful contributions.
Career Growth: We believe in nurturing talent. Benefit from continuous professional development and the opportunity to progress within your role.
International Environment: Collaborate with a diverse team of maritime professionals and contribute to exceptional guest experiences.
Apply Today - Set Sail with Us
Send us your CV in English, along with:
Cover Letter
Relevant STCW certificates
Diploma(s) or proof of qualifications
Earliest starting date
Employer references (if available)
If you have any questions regarding the application, please contact: isha.vedak@ttline.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tt-Line AB
(org.nr 556063-7828)
231 61 TRELLEBORG Arbetsplats
TT-Line Jobbnummer
9893373