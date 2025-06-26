Nanofabrication Research Engineer
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled research engineer specialised in nanofabrication to support our research on terahertz electronics. You will join a team comprising world-class research groups and industry collaborators committed to advancing semiconductor devices and circuits for far-infrared applications.
About Us
At the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, you will be part of a unique and collaborative research environment in micro- and nanotechnology, housing over 250 researchers and PhD students. The main research activities at the terahertz and millimetre wave division are on technologies with applications that span from basic science to future sensors and communication systems. We are at the forefront of innovation in terahertz electronics, working on projects that push the boundaries of what is possible, aiming for the next generation of wireless systems, remote sensing and space far-infrared instrumentation. You will benefit from engaging discussions with our industrial collaborators and be part of an inspiring team that values collaboration.
Job description
As a Nanofabrication Research Engineer, you will play a crucial role in advancing electronic device fabrication in our cutting-edge clean room - the Nanofabrication facility at MC2. You will fabricate state-of-the-art microwave and terahertz devices, collaborating with students, researchers, and engineers. The project is part of the WiTECH industry competence centre and is also supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Swedish Space Agency.
Main Responsibilities:
• Develop processes for fabricating devices and circuits;
• Manufacture terahertz components for our research projects;
• Investigate the reliability and space qualification of components;
• Engage in training students in micro- and nanofabrication;
• Contribute to project planning, execution, and reporting.
Contract terms
Permanent employment
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• Master's or PhD in Engineering Physics or Electrical Engineering;
• Experience in cleanroom fabrication processes;
• Good communication skills;
• Ability to work collaboratively in a research team;
• Strong analytical and experimental skills;
• An excellent ability to work independently towards the goals expressed in the project plans.
Furthermore, as the position involves collaboration between research groups and industry, you must enjoy working in diverse environments and be proactive in participating in new research initiatives.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience in nanolithography;
• Experience in fabricating advanced semiconductor components;
• Familiarity with the characterisation of electronic devices.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV - max 2 pages
Personal letter - max 1 page
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: August 10, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Jan Stake
Email: jan.stake@chalmers.se https://www.chalmers.se/personer/stake/
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9405074