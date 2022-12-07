Movers to Hemfrid Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Göteborg
Hemfrid is Sweden's largest company within home cleaning. We help our customers with services such as cleaning, window cleaning, moving services, and much more.
Right now we are looking for movers in Göteborg.
Your work assignments
As a mover at Hemfrid, you have an important role - to give our customers the best service and help our customers with the move to their new home. You usually work in teams of 2-4 people
Your work tasks include:
• Wrapping and packing the customer's items into boxes
• Carry boxes and furniture with care
• Ensure that no items are damaged while moving
• Place boxes and furniture in the requested position at the new location
Your profile
We are looking for individuals who enjoy collaborating and working with their colleagues in a team. The work tasks as a mover can be physically demanding, therefore we are looking for you who enjoy physical work. Being accurate and punctual is important to you. We also see that you are flexible and have a positive attitude and are driven by quality and customer service.
We are looking for a colleague who can work flexible working hours daytime, but also during some evenings and weekends. You will have good contact with your Staff Manager who sends weekly information about your working hours, your work assignments, and necessary customer information via Hemfrid's mobile app.
In addition to this:
• You have previous experience from a service profession
• It is strong merit if you have worked as a mover, in warehouse, transport or equivalent
• You speak and understands basic Swedish or English
We offer you
We have a clear ambition - to be the industry's best employer. Good working conditions are important to us. That is why we offer, among other things:
• Part-time employment of 50-75% employment rate
• Collective agreements and good terms of employment
• Third-party insurance, health insurance, retirement pension insurance
• Wellness grant
• Training with a focus on your development
• Good opportunities to develop and grow within Hemfrid
• Free mobile subscriptions
• Colleagues from all over the world!
Do you want to join our journey? Apply now!
