Motor Mechanic
Driveloop AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Järfälla
2023-12-03
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Driveloop AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you our next work colleague?
Driveloop's head office is located in Kista. The business consists of Taxi cars, Transport cars, Light trucks and other cars. Driveloop does sell new and used cars, service and repairs. Company is proud of being in different cities of Sweden and have about 45 vehicles under the Fleet. With the growing brand, we need to strengthen our organization and are looking for vehicle technicians.
We are looking for someone who is driven and committed and wants to develop. In the role of vehicle technician, you will perform service and repairs on passenger cars and transport vehicles. You must be able to work independently and have knowledge of troubleshooting and diagnostics in modern cars. We see that you have an education as a vehicle technician and experience from the industry. You are a social, responsible and service-oriented person with a great interest in technology. You may get a fully equiped mobile Truck on which you can drive to near distances and repair the cars.
The recruitment process takes place continuously during the application period.
Salary:
Fast tim- eller månadslön enligt kollektivavtal. Lön tillämpas, för både ordinarie och timanställda. Semesterersättning utgår enligt kollektivavtal.
Skicka din CV på info@driveloop.se
About Driveloop AB
Diveloop has been serving the Sweden marketplace with its taxi operations, moving & delivery, cleaning and ecommerce services. We provide a wide range of value-added IT & ecommerce solutions for businesses. We also offer households end-to-end relocation Services - high quality at the best possible cost. We pride ourselves on our cost-effective, on-time, reliable, and secure nationwide freight solution. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-02
E-post: info@driveloop.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Driveloop AB
(org.nr 559283-8048), http://www.driveloop.se
Skarprättarvägen 20 (visa karta
)
176 77 JÄRFÄLLA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8303215