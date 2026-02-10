Motion Control Engineer
Avaron AB / Tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla tele- och elektronikreperatörsjobb i Västerås
2026-02-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an advanced R&D environment within mechatronics and motion control, contributing to software solutions used in motion technologies and control systems. The team works hands-on with development, testing, and continuous performance improvements in a cross-functional setup.
Job DescriptionDevelop, optimize, and maintain software solutions within the motion control domain
Work with advanced mechatronics, control systems, and motion technologies
Contribute to system design, testing, and performance improvements
Collaborate with cross-functional R&D teams throughout development and validation
RequirementsMaster's degree in Robotics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Control Engineering, or a related field
Experience with real-time operating systems
Experience with embedded systems
Programming experience in one or more of: C/C++, MATLAB, Python, or C#/.NET
Fluency in English (written and spoken)
Nice to haveSwedish language skills
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7206493-1834903". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9735235