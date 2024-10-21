Motion Control Engineer

Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Örebro
2024-10-21


Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

Join Us as a MOTION CONTROL ENGINEER!

Are you passionate about mobile and advanced high-power motion control systems? Do you thrive in collaborative teams and want to be part of a major technology shift? If so, this is the place to be!

Your Mission

As a Motion Control Engineer, you'll play a key role in delivering innovative motion control and power distribution systems for underground loaders and trucks. Your role will encompass:

Areas like electrification, zero emissions, automation, safety, drivability, and driving aid functionality.

Representing R&D in hydraulic power distribution and motion control systems across various product and technology development activities.

Achieving goals through continuous dialogue with colleagues, stakeholders, and sub-suppliers.

You'll focus on new technologies and areas of development such as electrification, reduced emissions, automation, and performance. Innovation will be key, both technically and in working methods, to enhance efficiency and development speed. Collaboration skills are essential as you'll work closely with suppliers and other departments.

Your Profile

We're looking for someone with:

An analytical approach and a system-oriented mindset.

A solid educational background in mechatronics, control engineering, or hydraulics.

Expertise in power distribution components and their optimal combination for performance, efficiency, and controllability.

Experience with mobile equipment and model-based development and simulation tools is a plus.

You should be innovative, open-minded, and customer-focused with strong collaboration skills and a result-driven mindset. Being analytical, structured, tech-savvy, and proficient in English is crucial.

Life at Epiroc

By joining Epiroc, you'll enter a world of creativity, innovation, and diversity. You'll be part of a team of skilled, committed, and supportive colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. With over 113 nationalities, we offer a truly global environment!

Here are a few perks that make us proud:

Global career opportunities

Epiroc University for your personal development

Community involvement

Flexible working hours and bonus packages

Location and Travel

This position is based in Örebro, Sweden and offers a hybrid work model (up to 49% remote). If you're applying from another country and are successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.

Application and Contacts

We review applications continuously, so apply as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply is 11.11.2024. For questions, contact:

Erik Alden, Manager Powertrain & Motion Control MH, erik.alden@epiroc.com

Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com

Ready to make a difference? Join us and be part of the future of motion control!

Ersättning
Undefined

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74395-42921031".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Epiroc Rock Drills AB (org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com

Arbetsplats
Epiroc

Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova
+420 602 185 679

Jobbnummer
8968392

