Mobile developer talents to Sebratec!
2024-06-07
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specializing in services for the tech industry. Our mission is to transform companies through software and embedded systems solutions, supporting customers with consultancy in the development of their products, as well as training for teams and individuals interested in technology.
Mobile Developer - On-Site Consultant
Sebratec is on the lookout for talented Mobile Developers, Android Developers, and other professionals within mobile development to join our team. As a Mobile Developer at Sebratec, you will be employed at our consultancy but will work on-site at our partners' locations, playing a crucial role in delivering innovative solutions in the dynamic field of technology.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Mobile Developer, with a focus on Android development.
Proficiency in Java and Kotlin programming languages.
Preferred experience with MVVM architecture.
Something wanted and highly sought after, but not required, is experience in AOSP (Android Open Source Project).
Also highly preferred: Experience in the automotive industry.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to work closely with clients, contributing your expertise to shape and implement mobile solutions that meet the evolving needs of the tech industry.
What do we offer:
Competitive monthly salary!
Bonus program.
Referral bonus for bringing in top talent.
Generous 5 weeks of paid vacation.
Annual wellness benefit of 5,000 SEK through Benify.
Pension plan in accordance with the collective agreement.
Dedication to your career growth, tailored to your unique aspirations.
Access to continuous education and training within your field.
A sense of community, with monthly events and gatherings to connect with fellow Sebratecers.
If you are passionate about mobile development and eager to make a meaningful impact in a collaborative and dynamic environment, Sebratec welcomes your expertise to contribute to the future of technology. Join us in driving innovation and transforming the tech industry
