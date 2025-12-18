Mobile Developer (Kotlin)
2025-12-18
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Mobile Developer, you'll ensure seamless and engaging experiences across smartphones, PCs, and other devices. Experience with multiple device types, payments, and iOS is highly valued. While Kotlin is the main language, JavaScript and TypeScript are also useful. Your work will cover POS sales, payments, back-office applications, mobile payments, self-checkout stations, and standout in-store payment solutions.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
At Store Lens, we work closely with Portfolio Brands and H&M Brand to design and provide technical solutions. We contribute to product development at every stage, from setting requirements to rollout and testing. From day one, we focus on improving by listening, building, and refining as we go. Even as we define requirements, we are already thinking ahead, using early designs, first developments, and new learnings to continuously make the product better.
We are curious, active listeners and hands-on doers.
Beyond your work with Store Lens, you will also be part of our Engineering community, where you will have access to a network of experts, resources, and opportunities to grow.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience), and at least 5-8 years of experience as a Software Engineer with mobile and front end focus.
Proficiency in Android development in Kotlin.
Proficiency in build secure applications with Microsoft Login and Single Sign-On capabilities.
Experience in mobile development for multiple devices.
Experience Integrate hardware and communicate effectively with Android applications.
Experience to work with SDKs from external vendors.
Experience in Consume web services (e.g., REST APIs).
Collaborate with UX/UI designers and utilize Figma for design implementation.
Experience of CI/ CD pipelines using Azure DevOps / GitHub Actions.
Knowledge and apply basic Mobile Device Management (MDM) principles (e.g., Airwatch).
Experience in POS, Payment and Checkout area is a plus.
IOS development, experience is a plus.
Apply basic web development skills is a plus.
And people who have:
Continuous learning mindset to stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in backend testing.
Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment and communicate technical concepts clearly.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Experience conducting code reviews, identifying areas of improvement, and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality and consistency.
Familiarity in backend testing with a focus on ensuring the reliability and performance of backend systems.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
