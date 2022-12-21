Mobile Developer
2022-12-21
As a mobile developer, you can expect a lot of diversity in your daily tasks (coding, advising clients, and workshops with startups...). You will be working closely with startups from our portfolio and doing missions with external clients.
We will actively let you work on these projects to broaden your skillset. You will be able to complete your assignments using React-Native or Flutter, while also being a core part of teams composed of UX/UI designers, product owners, data analysts, and more.
Depending on the assignment your opinion will have a big impact when it comes to the technical solution, but also the scoping of the product itself.
Must-have requirements
At least 2 years of development experience using React Native or Flutter
Great passion and interest in mobile development
Fluent in English
People person that can lead and inspire
Nice-to-have requirements
Experience in either Backend or Frontend development (e.g. JavaScript, Python)
An eye for design
Project management skills
Hands-on start-up experience
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20
