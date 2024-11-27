Mobile App Engineering Manager
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-11-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are Strawberry. With over 245 hotels, 120 restaurants, 20 spas and more, we create thousands of experiences every day. With urban Comfort Hotel®, warm Quality HotelTM, stylish Clarion Hotel® and cosy Clarion Collection® Hotel and more than 40 unique independent hotels, our guests can pick and choose. Our team of 20,000 passionate individuals from more than 166 countries is what makes us grow! Strawberry is built on our core values: energy, courage and enthusiasm.
We're looking for a Mobile app engineering manager to join us to shape the future of hospitality!
At Strawberry, we're on a mission to redefine the hospitality experience through innovation and technology. We've launched our new mother brand, Strawberry, and we're transforming from a traditional hotel company into a universe of offers and experiences for our guests and customers.
Strawberry is seeking to appoint an engineering manager for our mobile app development team consisting of iOS and Android developers. Working with a diverse and committed team, you will contribute to crafting the optimal experience for digital customers in an industry centered around relaxation and well-being.
What you will be doing:
As a mobile app engineering manager, you'll join our Tech department and help build the mobile app of the future. You'll work in an agile team with other passionate developers. Together, you'll create an app that provides our guests with a smooth and positive digital experience.
As the designated leader of the mobile app development team, your responsibilities will encompass overseeing and guiding the staff to ensure the successful development and maintenance of the online presence for Strawberry.
This involves planning, executing, and optimizing app-related initiatives to align with Strawberry's objectives. Additionally, you will play a pivotal role in setting and achieving goals, fostering innovation, and implementing best practices within the engineering domain. Your influence will extend to shaping the technical direction of the team, fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment, and ultimately contributing to the overall success of Strawberry's digital initiatives.
Along with your tasks as engineering manager you will also be doing hands-on development:
• Develop changes as agreed in the user stories, ask questions if something needs clarification, suggest improvements when you see opportunities.
• Live and breathe testing, ensure your unit tests are complete, and provide full cover to the code that you write.
• Strive for improvements, you understand that well-crafted code is easy to understand and maintain and you suggest ways to make things better.
• Be a part of our team as we share our experiences and help each other become better; you are kind; you raise your hand if you are stuck, and help someone else out if you can.
Who we think you are:
We are seeking an experienced developer with a robust professional background in crafting customer-facing mobile applications, leveraging modern technologies. We are looking for a team player who shares our passion for mobile development. To be comfortable in this role, you will need to have worked with iOS and/or Android development for a few years (we believe at least 4-5 years). For us, what's most important is that you value teamwork, have a positive attitude, and love creating amazing solutions.
Moreover, we value candidates who have demonstrated their expertise not only through technical proficiency but also through leadership and mentorship. If you have a track record of assuming coaching roles for a duration of at least one to two years, showcasing your ability to guide and empower team members, it would be considered a notable asset. This dual skill set-experienced development coupled with coaching acumen-will be pivotal in our collective pursuit of excellence in digital innovation and customer satisfaction.
We will offer you:
• The opportunity to deliver direct impact and end-user value through modern technology
• A flat organization with a warm and inclusive culture that goes the extra mile, and cares about both people and the environment!
• Flexible ways of working: combine working from home with working from the office.
• A beautiful office integrated with one of our newly opened hotels right next to Mall of Scandinavia in Solna.
• Plenty of social events including smaller gatherings with your team and huge get-togethers with the whole Strawberry family!
• Great benefits! In addition to our collective agreement, we have a generous learning budget, as well as a staff discount and friends and family rates at our 200+ hotels and restaurants. And there's more!
This role is based in Stockholm. Fluency in English is required for this position, however Swedish is not needed.
Sounds interesting?
Great, because we would love to get to know you too! Submit your application below and let us tell you more! Interviews will be held on a rolling basis so don't wait with your application. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Headquarter Stockholm - Strawberry Jobbnummer
9034064