Mobile App and Web Developer
2024-04-04
The Koenigsegg software and electronics department is responsible for designing and developing software and electronics for the in-vehicle infotainment system, electronic control units (ECU) and connected services. We are working very closely with the other engineering departments, production and service/aftersales. We are now looking to expand the infotainment, cloud and mobile app team with a skilled and experienced mobile app and full-stack web developer.
The focus of this position will be to maintain and further develop a web application with its underlying backend services for our connected vehicles, and a customer facing mobile app for iOS and Android.
Responsibilities
- Development and maintenance of a mobile app for iOS and Android
- Development and maintenance of web application and its underlying infrastructure
- Unit testing and regression testing
- Formulate and prototype new concepts
- Support our production and service departments
Requirements
- Experience in developing mobile apps for iOS and Android in React Native
- Experience in front-end web development using JavaScript / TypeScript, ReactJS, HTML, CSS
- Fluency in the English language
- High standards for code quality, usability, maintainability, and performance
- A keen eye for good user interfaces and user experience
- Ability to work in a multi-tasking and dynamic ever-changing environment
Good to have
- Experience with backend technologies such as NodeJS, Nginx, PostgreSQL is a plus
- Experience in cloud infrastructures such as Azure and AWS is a plus
- Automotive experience is a plus but not essential
- University degree in Computer Science or other relevant education is desirable but not essential
- Experience with agile software development process
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
