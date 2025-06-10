MLOps Engineer
2025-06-10
Dedicated to powering entrepreneurs, Qred is a profitable, fast-growing fintech scale-up bank. In just 10 years, we've grown from a startup to hitting 1 billion SEK in annual revenue supporting over 50,000 entrepreneurs and helping create 10,000+ jobs every year. We combine smart tech with real-world experience to make funding simple, fast, and fair for entrepreneurs and small business. With strong backing, a flat organization, and bold growth plans, we're now looking for a MLOps Engineer to join us and shape the future of small business owners. About the role:
As an MLOps Engineer at Qred, you will be instrumental in bridging the gap between machine learning development and production operations. Your primary focus will be on building and maintaining robust, scalable, and automated ML infrastructure to enable the seamless deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of machine learning models. You will collaborate closely with data scientists, engineers, and product teams to streamline workflows, implement CI/CD pipelines for ML, and ensure reproducibility, versioning, and model performance in production. A key part of your role will also involve integrating explainability tools and ensuring model transparency and compliance in real-world deployments. This is a hands-on, impactful position that supports the operational backbone of our AI initiatives.
We are revolutionizing the SME lending space, and we need to keep a high pace and think in weeks rather than years. We believe in and encourage testing and trying new things, and think it's positive to learn from failures and move forward.
We like to use the term "full stack data science", meaning that you would both own and support the delivery of data-driven solutions end-to-end. This includes doing the following:
Data pipeline development:
Identify and collect relevant data with a strong focus on quality and consistency.
Collaborate on defining data needs and ensure accessibility through well-structured data pipelines.
Model Development and Deployment:
Collaborate on the development, evaluation, and deployment of machine learning models in production environments.
Integrate models into scalable systems using microservices and APIs.
Own the full lifecycle from prototype to production, ensuring performance and resilience.
Cloud Infrastructure and Scalability:
Build and maintain robust AWS-based infrastructure to support data science workflows.
Design and implement microservices that serve models and data products at scale.
Collaborate closely with engineering teams to ensure efficient, secure, and scalable architecture.
Collaboration with Cross-Functional Teams:
Work with product managers, analysts, and engineers to translate business goals into actionable solutions.
Communicate results clearly and tailor messaging to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD):
Use CI/CD pipelines for automated testing, deployment, and monitoring of models and data services.
Ensure reliability, observability, and maintainability across all deployed components.
Implement monitoring to detect model and data drift, ensuring ongoing performance and reliability in production
What We're Looking For:
A background in a technical field such as Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, or Engineering.
Strong programming skills in Python and SQL.
Hands-on experience with deploying machine learning models in production using cloud platforms, especially AWS.
Experience with building and consuming RESTful APIs and working within a microservices architecture.
Familiarity with infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., CloudFormation, Terraform).
A proactive, hands-on approach - you like to build, iterate, and own solutions end-to-end.
Strong interest in machine learning and data-driven product development, with an eagerness to stay up to date with evolving tools and practices.
Why join us?
We're offering a unique opportunity to be part of a growing fintech company that's redefining financial services for small businesses in Northern Europe. You'll get to work with cutting-edge techniques and a fun, passionate, and innovative group. We're dedicated to building an environment where everyone can thrive and work-life balance is truly valued.
A few last things
This is a full-time, permanent position based from our office in Stockholm (Drottninggatan 98). While we encourage a hybrid setup, we do expect you to be at least three days per week at the office. Don't wait to send in your application, we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. While the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
