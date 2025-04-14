ML Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer - Geospatial Data & NLP
Are you passionate about transforming complex data into actionable insights? In this role, you'll be part of a team dedicated to enhancing the quality of large-scale geospatial datasets through machine learning and advanced analytics. Your work will focus on developing intelligent systems that extract valuable information, detect anomalies, and evaluate data quality using a range of data science techniques.
This position combines hands-on data science with robust software engineering practices, enabling you to contribute throughout the entire lifecycle-from model development to large-scale deployment in production environments.
Key Responsibilities
Design, build, and optimize machine learning models tailored for geospatial and textual data
Develop and maintain scalable software solutions for data-driven applications
Apply data science methodologies to generate insights and assess data integrity
Contribute to the deployment and integration of ML models in production systems
Take full ownership of features and drive them from ideation to delivery
Required Skills & Experience
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, adaptable, and proactive mindset
Solid programming expertise, particularly in Python, Scala, and/or Java
Professional experience with ML concepts such as classification, clustering, anomaly detection, and neural networks
Strong grasp of classic machine learning algorithms (e.g., SVM, Random Forest, Naive Bayes, KNN)
Hands-on experience with deep learning tools and libraries like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras
Proficiency with Python-based data frameworks including scikit-learn, NumPy, and Pandas
Analytical thinker with excellent problem-solving skills
Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing
Desirable Qualifications
Background in Natural Language Processing, information retrieval, or data mining
Experience with statistical modeling and predictive analytics
Familiarity with large-scale data pipelines and distributed computing environments
This role is ideal for someone who thrives at the intersection of data science and software engineering and enjoys working on real-world problems involving complex data. If you're eager to make an impact through intelligent automation and scalable machine learning systems, this is your chance to contribute meaningfully to a high-impact domain.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
