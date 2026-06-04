ML Engineer
Encube Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Encube Technologies AB i Stockholm
At Encube, we're building a cutting-edge visual collaboration platform where hardware teams come together to explore designs, share insights and shape ideas to invent better products faster with 3D is at its center.
We're looking for an ML Engineer who can take a model from a research paper to a production API, and who cares as much about whether it solves the right problem as whether it runs efficiently. This is a high-impact, high-agency role where you'll define how ML is built and evaluated at Encube, shape the architecture of our intelligence layer, and work directly with customers to make sure what you're building actually matters.
We look for engineers who think in products, not just systems. People who take ownership, drive clarity when it's missing, and who create lift rather than drag. In return, you'll work in a tight-knit product engineering team at the top of their game, building product that really matters.
What you'll do
You'll take cutting-edge ML models from research to production and ensure they operate efficiently at scale. This includes:
Develop and train models for 3D asset generation, information retrieval from 2D and 3D assets, multimodal alignment.
Establish rigorous offline and online evaluation frameworks. You'll define what "good" looks like.
Build robust data pipelines and training loops (Pytorch, CUDA)
Create efficient inference services and APIs that integrate cleanly with production.
Collaborate with infrastructure and product teams to make ML features robust, testable, and observable.
Work in close collaboration with customers who are actively using the product, so you always know you're building the right thing.
Our tech stack
We're pragmatic about technology, we pick the best tools for the job. Today, we use:
Pytorch, CUDA, OpenCV
Deployed via TensorRT on AWS
It's early days still, and you can have real impact on the tools we choose
What we are looking for
Proven experience taking ML systems from prototype to production
Strong instincts around model performance, deployment, and evaluation
Comfort working across the stack: architecture, code, and infrastructure
Pragmatic, product-oriented approach to engineering
Bonus: experience with 3D geometry or multimodal learning
Why you'll love working here
The problem space is exciting. Multi-modal, multi-representation, domain-constrained. This is not commodity ML work. You'll encounter problems that don't have off-the-shelf solutions.
You're early. The ML foundation is still being laid. The decisions you make in the next 12 months will define how Encube works for years.
Autonomy and trust. We operate with high ownership, high agency, high trust, and minimal bureaucracy. You'll have real agency from day one.
Collaborative culture. Work closely with a talented, truth-seeking, and humble team that values learning, experimentation, and impact over ego.
Engineering excellence. Join a company where high standards are the norm and everyone on the team pulls their own weight. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Encube Technologies AB
(org.nr 559343-6909)
Hammarby Kaj 16 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948805