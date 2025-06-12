Mixed Signal Top Level Verification Engineer
2025-06-12
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About The Opportunity
At Ericsson, we are pioneering the design and development of advanced Radio Frequency (RF) and Mixed Signal (MS) ASICs. Our team operates across Kista, Linköping, Lund and Göteborg, working on both large-scale and smaller projects that drive next-generation technology. We foster a dynamic and inclusive culture, blending diverse backgrounds, genders, and ages to create a collaborative environment that pushes the boundaries of innovation.
We are seeking talented Analog- and Digital- Designers to join our team in a Mixed Signal Top Level Verification Engineer role. You will help ensure that both the analog and digital parts of our ASICs work seamlessly together through qualified modelling and simulation of the circuitry. By using the latest and most advanced simulation tools, you will contribute to the integration of these two critical components of the ASIC.
What You will do
* In a typical project, create digital models of the analog design blocks, which will later be simulated together using different tools to verify their interaction and functionality.
* Perform top-level verification of mixed-signal ASICs, ensuring that both digital and analog circuits work optimally together.
* Work in close collaboration with colleagues, system engineers, analog and digital designers, architects and validation engineers.
* Contribute to identifying opportunities for improvement in the design and verification process, driving innovation in mixed-signal technology.
Skills you Bring
* Strong expertise in analog and digital circuit design, with the ability to model and simulate analog and digital circuit interactions.
* Experience in analog and digital HW verification and simulation techniques, ensuring proper integration between the two domains.
* Proficiency in System Verilog, Python, RTL and Linux shell scripting.
* Experience in advanced simulation tools such as Virtuoso and Xcelium.
* Excellent problem-solving skills, ensuring the integration and performance of mixed-signal designs.
* Excellent communication skills to facilitate collaboration between diverse teams, ensuring seamless coordination throughout the design and verification. process.
* Result oriented approach with a possibility to take own initiatives and drive improvements.
* Knowledge of VerilogA, VerilogAMS, SKILL, VBA, and UVM is beneficial but not required. Ersättning
