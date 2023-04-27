Middle Years Programme (MYP) Teacher for Science (permanent 100%)
2023-04-27
DESCRIPTION: MYP Teacher for Science
REPORTS TO: Middle School Principal
Duties/Responsibilities:
The teacher is responsible for the following:
Teaching of Grades 6-10 Science
Contributing to the development and implementation of the Science curriculum.
Communicating regularly with parents.
Be an active and contributing member of the School's faculty.
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school.
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school.
Fulfilling other assigned roles such as advisory or duties.
Qualifications and Experience:
Teaching qualification.
Qualifications and or experience in the area of Middle School or High School Science
Experience as a teacher.
Excellent communication skills.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
The successful applicant will preferably have a working knowledge of the IB Middle Years, IPC and/or Diploma Programmes. Experience working with students from diverse cultures and countries would be an advantage.
About us
Stockholm International School (SIS) is going through an exciting stage in its history. In autumn 2023, the School will move in to the Norra Latin building which, together with our existing site on Johannesgatan, will create an impressive campus in the heart of the dynamic city of Stockholm. Already the leading choice for the region's globally mobile diplomatic, business, and research community, this new addition to the School will allow us to expand to meet increasing demand from parents and provide a modern teaching environment in landmark buildings of immense heritage.
SIS students represent 60 countries and there are around 35 nationalities among our staff, making us truly international. In our welcoming and supportive community we encourage diversity, and celebrate cultural variety. Our language of learning is English, but our outlook is global.
We recruit committed and accomplished staff who share our vision to educate and inspire generations of global changemakers, and who thrive in a collegiate environment.
Contract:
Permanent, full time 100% (6 months probationary period)
Starting August 4, 2023
Salary
Fixed salary (fast månadslön)
Application
Last day for applications is May 7th 2023 (the interview procedure can start earlier).
Please note that we only accept applications in English and from qualified teachers.
Please email a letter of interest, your CV and two references to: application@intsch.se
, and mark the email with "MYP Science teacher"
SIS holds the right to close the application process when a suitable candidate is found.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
