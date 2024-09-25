Microsoft 365 Enterprise Support Engineer
Vattenfall AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Östhammar Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Östhammar
2024-09-25
, Uppsala
, Heby
, Tierp
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Östhammar
, Uppsala
, Tierp
, Sala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Our department within Active Directory & Collaboration Support is expanding and we are now hiring M365 Support Engineers.
M365 Support Engineer is a specialist on applications provided by Microsoft M365 service. The Support Engineer is specialised in end user related support, providing expertise regarding functionality and coordinates analysis of complex incidents cross departments
As our Microsoft 365 Enterprise Support Engineer you are responsible for
managing service requests and support end users regarding M365 applications and the collaboration service
coordinating troubleshooting and resolution of complex cases between departments
providing expert support and contribute to spreading knowledge within organizations
processing improvements with Service Desk and underlying service providers
Location
Berlin, Stockholm or Katowice/Gliwice
Qualifications
Your profile / who are you?
We are looking for someone who is interested in learning, takes initiative and is willing to lead work. Above all, you are curious, committed, self-drive and think it's fun to be involved and make an impact.
Next to this you bring:
Technical Degree (Computer Science, Maths, Engineering or equivalent) and/or relevant tech experience
Good knowledge in Microsoft 365 Enterprise applications and provided services
Fundamental knowledge of infrastructure services and technologies
Fundamental knowledge in Active Directory Services
Fundamental knowledge in ITIL and IT security
Ability to communicate with technical experts and customers
The ability to build trust and confidence and to be a team player in an international team
Good language skills in English (local language is a plus)
Microsoft Certified Associate related to Microsoft 365 is beneficial.
Additional Information
Benefits
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter, no later than October 27th, 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact manager for Collaboration Support (YINAS), Jonas Wanning, via +46 725 144248. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter, Dominik Friebe via dominik.friebe@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
742 94 ÖSTHAMMAR Arbetsplats
Forsmark Jobbnummer
8919173