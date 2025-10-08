Method owner SAP transformation
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
The Method Owner ensures rigorous adherence to the transformation program's methodologies, frameworks, and governance models. This role safeguards consistency, quality, and compliance across all workstreams, enabling efficient delivery and minimizing risks throughout the SAP implementation lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities:
Methodology Enforcement & Governance
Enforce the use of approved methodologies (SAP Activate, Agile, Hybrid) across all transformation phases.
Monitor project execution to ensure adherence to defined processes, templates, and standards.
Validate that deliverables meet quality criteria and use correct formats/tools
Quality Assurance & Compliance
Conduct audits and health checks on documentation, deliverables, and milestones.
Identify deviations from methodology and escalate issues to PMO/Steering Committee.
Ensure compliance with internal and external audit requirements.
Training, Coaching & Enablement
Provide onboarding and continuous training on methodologies, tools, and governance processes.
Mentor workstream leads and team members on best practices and process discipline.
Maintain training materials, templates, and guidance repositories.
Stakeholder Engagement & Conflict Resolution
Collaborate with PMO, Solution Architects, and Functional Leads for alignment.
Facilitate resolution of conflicts related to methodology interpretation or application.
Act as a neutral advisor during discussions on process deviations or exceptions.
Documentation & Standardization
Maintain and update transformation playbooks, templates, and process maps.
Ensure consistent documentation practices across all workstreams.
Support creation of reusable assets for future rollouts/programs.
Tooling & Automation Support
Promote use of project management and documentation tools (e.g., ADO).
Identify opportunities for automation in governance and reporting.
Collaborate with IT/PMO to integrate tools into the operating model.
Risk Management & Escalation
Proactively identify risks related to methodology non-compliance or inefficiencies.
Escalate critical issues with mitigation recommendations.
Track/report governance KPIs and compliance metrics.
Continuous Improvement & Innovation
Gather feedback to refine methodology and governance frameworks.
Benchmark against industry standards and SAP best practices.
Lead retrospectives and lessons-learned sessions to drive improvements.
Requirements:
Minimum 7 years of experience in SAP transformation programs, with at least 3 years in governance, quality assurance, or methodology-focused roles.
Proven ability to enforce methodologies in complex, multi-stream environments.
Strong knowledge of SAP implementation methodologies (SAP Activate, ASAP, Agile SAP).
Excellent analytical, auditing, and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail.
Exceptional communication, facilitation, and stakeholder management abilities.
Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., MS Project, ADO).
Ability to influence without direct authority and manage resistance to change.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
Preferred Certifications:
SAP Activate Certification
PMP or PRINCE2
Agile/Scrum Master Certification
ITIL Foundation
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
