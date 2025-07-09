Method developer
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Our Embedded Method Development team (TGRESMM) is expanding - and we are looking for several Method Developers to strengthen our work of defining and aligning towards common ways of working that enables efficency and compliance for the embedded systems engineering comunity.
Job Responsibilities
As a Method Developer, you will contribute to the definition, development, and implementation of cross-functional development methods and tools. Since we currently have several open positions in different Agile teams, depending on your background and expertise.
Your tasks may include:
Developing methods and processes based on user needs and regulations (e.g., CSMS, SUMS, ISO 26262, UNECE R155)
Gathering and analyzing stakeholder requirements
Documenting technical instructions and process guidelines
Coaching, training, and supporting implementation across teams
Leading continuous improvement activities and ensuring alignment with TRATON-wide frameworks
Contribute and support the development and method integration in new tools or toolchain adaptations
Taking on the responsibility as a PO or SM for a Method development team.
Depending on your area of expertise, you may focus on:
Requirements engineering (RMS)
System and Software Architectural Design
Software quality assurance processes (SQAP)
Functional safety or cybersecurity (e.g., TARA)
Supplier integration processes
Test method development and automation
Who You Are
We are looking for curious and collaborative people who:
Have a background in system/software development or systems engineering
Communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing
Understand the big picture and enjoy tackling complex challenges
Are experienced in documenting processes and creating training materials
Are passionate about cross-functional collaboration and are skilled in workshop and meeting facilitation.
Are experienced in Lean/Agile principles and practices
Meriting qualifications include:
Experience with Polarion, Itemis, ISO 21434, or automotive cybersecurity
ISTQB certification, knowledge of SUMS, CSMS, or ISO 26262
Prior roles as method developer, process owner, architect, or tester
This Is Us
TGRESMM is a dynamic and growing team working across the TRATON Group. We define, implement, and improve methods that boost development efficiency while ensuring safety and quality in embedded software. You'll collaborate with developers, architects, and testers in a modern and flexible working environment - both remotely and on-site. We work in together in Teams an operate in a Scaled Agile framework.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-10. Screening will take place after the summerbreak from v 33. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Svante Johansson, Unit manager, svante.johansson@scania.com
(Vacation until v 33, questions will be answared after that).
We look forward to your application!
