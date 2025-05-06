Method and Tools Engineer
2025-05-06
We are searching for Method and Tools Engineer in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Share and apply best practices across projects to ensure alignment with global standards.
Analyze fleet operations and maintenance data to support performance improvements.
Develop and maintain software tools for fleet data management, including dashboards and reports using Tableau and VB.NET.
Create custom business intelligence solutions with interactive dashboards and visualizations tailored for fleet management.
Support the rollout of reliability processes, tools, and training programs.
Lead initiatives to improve asset performance and enhance Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM).
Provide first-level support for Train Health Management tools and collaborate with central data teams on real-time data integration.
Experience Profile:
Master's degree in engineering.
Proficient in Tableau, VB.NET, Python, and R for data analysis and visualization.
Skilled in building interactive, user-friendly dashboards that communicate insights clearly.
Understand best practices in data visualization and presentation.
Knowledgeable in Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM) principles across product life cycles.
Familiar with software architecture and systems integration with IT tools.
Experienced in statistical analysis and data modeling to support decision-making.
Strong analytical thinker with the ability to interpret large datasets and spot trends or outliers.
Capable of cleaning and transforming raw data for analysis.
Have a good understanding of railway operations and engineering project workflows.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
