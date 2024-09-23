Metallic Materials Engineer
2024-09-23
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aMetallic Materials Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Assignment description
Materials engineer with focus on Metallic Materials to the Materials Competence Center (MCC)
Join our team
If you want to work in a developing environment where you are part of a business that works to ensure that Epiroc's products are manufactured with a high degree of robustness and quality, then you should look here. As a Materials Engineer with a focus on Metallic Materials, you will belong to an enthusiastic and inclusive group of material engineers, work close to production and be part of several exciting projects.
Your mission
The tasks include working with investigations (material selection, failure analysis and material characterization) and testing in the field of metallic materials. The tasks are independent, which means that you are responsible for leading and implementing the assignments from start-up to final report.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a Bachelor or Master's degree with a focus on materials technology.
You should have solid knowledge in metallic materials and preferably with a focus on steels and heat treatment.
For this role you need very good language skills in English.
The tasks always require written documentation, which means producing technical reports primarily in English and with a high-quality level.
You also need good language skills in spoken and written Swedish since this is required in the daily work for this position.
It is meritorious if you have experiences within material investigations and failure analysis. We would like you to have knowledge in one/some of the following areas: microscopy (light microscopy, scanning electron microscopy), hardness measurement, sample preparation and etching of metallographic samples.
As a person you are quality minded, structured and able to work flexibly and quality-oriented to find technical and sustainable solutions of high quality. You are committed and enjoy working in a team. We also see that you are development- and results oriented. You have good communication skills and able to create good relationships.
Required skills
Metalliska Material
Strength testing
Fatigue
Preferred skills
Electron Microscopy
Languages
English (Proficient)
Swedish (Proficient)
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at sushilkumar@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
