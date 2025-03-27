MEP Commissioning Manager
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2025-03-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects across Europe, equating to over 500 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking an MEP Commissioning Manager to join our expanding team.
The MEP Cx Manager will act as the point of contact and will co-ordinate and liaise with a number of stakeholders both external and internal, and as such should have a good balance of technical and project management experience and skills.
The role requires the identification, management of scopes and interdependencies between external and internal stakeholders and coordinating same with the physical construction build.
Responsibilities:
Management and supervision of Cx Package engineers
o Set work scope
o Monitor and manage delivery of scope
o Communication of deadlines and Cx programme Milestones
Management of project Cx Programme including Milestone and deadline management.
Ensure familiarisation and compliance with contract documents and procedures.
Planning and management of Vendor FAT/ FWT with possible attendance if necessary.
Management of CFCI and OFCI vendors CX Scope
Communication to all Cx Stakeholders
Attend and provide input to Daily/ Weekly Cx meetings, Internally, vendor and Client
Form, update and submission of Cx Progress and technical reports to line manager
Coordination and alignment with Project QAQC Dept to achieve common objectives.
Coordination and alignment with Project AP Dept to achieve common objectives.
Manage, deliver and obtain approval on relevant project Cx documents such as Test Scripts, Compliance statements etc
Manage the receipt, review and compliance of project CX documentation to achieve the necessary CX level sign off
Single POC for management and reporting of the planning and execution of scopes and deliverables
Identify, document and manage the construction phasing deliverables of the relevant systems
Report Bi-weekly progress through the respective Design, Procurement, Execution and Handover phases.
Co-ordinate with the Client on snagging and handover
Facilitate, coach and aid in the scheduling of the installation and site on-boarding (H&S, Method Statements etc)
Ensure Health and Safety compliance Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: cmorgan@winthrop.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176), http://winthrop.ie
Skeppsbron 7 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Jobbnummer
9250311