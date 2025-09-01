Medium Voltage Electrical Engineer - Wave Energy
2025-09-01
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world-class team, determined to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of autonomy, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global transition to renewable energy by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
Role
We are looking for a Medium Voltage Electrical Engineer with experience in MV equipment design to take a leading role in the development and optimisation of our innovative wave energy converters.
The role will be working closely with the Powertrain product team and the Electrical group and involve a large amount of interaction with our entire organisation, requiring good collaboration skills.
Responsibilities
Module owner for offshore Wave Energy Converter (WEC) medium voltage (MV) system
Lead MV system design for WEC, offshore substation, onshore substation, and onshore test systems
Specify, track and drive implementation of requirements for MV equipment such as switchgear, transformers, cables, connectors and routing systems
Act as the main technical interface with suppliers, and drive technical component selection, testing and lifecycle management
Implement electrical protection coordination design - using in-house studies or external support
Set technical acceptance criteria for internal/external tests and verification; and evaluate supplier test procedures and results
Produce relevant technical documentation, including reports for third-party certification such as DNV, and external stakeholders such as grid operators, customers/EPC's and partners
Perform failure mode, effects and criticality analysis (FMECA) for sub-systems
Interface with other internal module owners to enable implementation of requirements for MV sub-systems
Investigate new solutions to improve performance, reliability and manufacturability
Establish optimal design to support industrialization and effective serial production
Manage your modules to meet performance, reliability and manufacturability
Support pilot installations in the field
Skills and qualifications
BSc or a MSc degree in electrical engineering or related disciplines with minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.
Experience in MV system design, with compliance to IEC standards (e.g. IEC 62271, IEC 60076, IEC 60502-2, CIGRE).
Experience of MV engineering for an offshore environment, ideally including familiarity with offshore certification (e.g. DNV OS-D201, DNV ST-145, DNV ST-0076)
Experience with protection relays for MV switchgear - specification, protection coordination, relay configuration and commissioning
Signal interfacing experience with IEC 61850 to SCADA and substation control systems.
Experience with running models in DigSILENT PowerFactory, PSS/E or equivalent software tools for load flow, short circuit and equipment sizing
Experience in 2D Electrical CAD design, preferably EPLAN.
Experience of assembly and commissioning MV systems with service providers in the field
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and constantly seek the most efficient ways to work
You always search for simple and elegant solutions to difficult problems
You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
You see your tasks through to completion
You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
You are data driven and strive to always back your points with solid analysis
CorPower Ocean has a highly diversified team with many nationalities and backgrounds, all working towards the same goal. This is something we are very proud of. We are not perfect yet, but we hope you share our aim to achieve higher equality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Corpower Ocean AB
(org.nr 556584-9824) Jobbnummer
9484502