Medical Scientific Liaison
2025-03-06
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our bold ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Medical Scientific Liaison
Location: Sweden, ideally Stockholm (Field Based)
Job Description
With a unique legacy in dermatology as well as decades of cutting-edge innovation, Galderma is the leading company solely dedicated to skin and advancing the future of dermatology.
We are in an exciting phase and looking for hiring a MSL experienced with biologics, ideally also with aesthetics dermatology, for the Nordic markets. Galderma is currently launching products in both therapeutic dermatology and injectable aesthetics where the MSL is a key role.
The Medical Scientific Liaison (MSL) is a key internal expert, providing a field-based scientific and clinical support to healthcare professionals to maintain a high level of medical, scientific and technical knowledge and expertise in relation to Dermatology.
The MSL develops and maintains professional relationships with internal and external customers both physicians and extenders to provide comprehensive medical & scientific and education support to Galderma initiatives in assigned areas of interest. The MSL will focus on providing healthcare practitioners, clinical investigators, professional organizations and patients organizations, the opportunity for scientific exchange and gathering insights to provide medical, scientific and education support for prioritized services and products within Galderma's portfolio.
Key Responsibilities
* Develop and maintain professional and trustful relationships with key opinion/ thought leaders (KOLs/KTLs) and academic centers to ensure access to current medical and scientific information on areas of therapeutic interest.
* Together with your cross-functional team of customer facing colleagues, contribute with non-promotional trainings, education, presentations, and other engagement.
* Develop, maintain and share internally and externally an in-depth knowledge of Dermatology/Skin disorders.
* Develop and implement effective educational messaging to increase scientific awareness and advocacy of Galderma Integrated Dermatology products and services including GAIN injector training among health care providers in the field (Aesthetics)
* Deliver credible scientific and medical presentations to physicians, healthcare providers and other stakeholders as needed.
* Identify, develop and maintain contact with local, regional and national key opinion leaders and experts through internally approved field engagement plans.
* Contribute to identify physicians, investigators, healthcare providers and administrative stakeholders requiring support from medical scientific liaison and with the aim to increase the diversity profiles of our, KOLs/ KTLs, HCPs so that we better meet the needs of every skin story.
Skills & Qualifications
* Medical, Pharmacy, Biology, Chemistry - or higher degree qualification (e.g. MD, PhD, Master) in a relevant life sciences field.
* Dermatology/Aesthetics experience is advantageous.
* Related medical and/or research and development experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices industry would be desirable
* Demonstrable experience of developing and presenting scientific/medical content at a variety of levels, including to practicing clinical peers and seniors is essential.
* Good communication and presentation skills are essential.
* Meeting planning and facilitation skills and ability to interface effectively with a variety of technical platforms
* Ability to function in a team-oriented (matrix) environment.
* Demonstrated ability to organize, prioritize, and work effectively in a constantly changing environment.
* Ability to develop good relationships and credibility with medical professionals.
* Fluency in Swedish and English is necessary for this role.
* A category B driving license.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Ersättning
