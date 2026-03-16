Mechatronics Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-03-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an R&D team developing next-generation handheld products for forestry and urban environments. The role focuses on mechatronic design in a collaborative setting, where performance, reliability, and efficiency are central. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and suppliers, contributing to both new development and continuous product improvements.
Job DescriptionDrive electromechanical concept development and support feasibility studies.
Create 3D and 2D designs for electromechanical components using Catia.
Contribute to new product development as well as improvements to existing products.
Support squad and team deliveries in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.
Manage design changes and change requests.
Interact with and support external suppliers.
Develop mechatronic systems, including electric motors, and support integration into products from concept to industrialization.
RequirementsBachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
3+ years of experience in Mechatronics or Mechanical Design.
Experience with design tools such as Catia.
Strong communication and presentation skills, both verbal and written.
Fluent in English.
Nice to haveExperience or strong interest in electric motor design and development.
Experience in electric motor testing and validation.
Familiarity with motor controllers and motor management systems.
Interest in embedded systems and mechatronics.
Knowledge of electromechanical components such as wiring and PCB.
Experience working in close collaboration with suppliers and/or customers.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7394742-1895515". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9800396