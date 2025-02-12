Mechanical Technician to Burckhardt Compression
The Role
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a skilled and experienced Mechanical Technician/Engineer looking to train and develop into a Field Service Engineer opportunity with our Sweden team based in our site in Landvetter, reporting to the Workshop Manager.
This role will be a developing opportunity - beginning with a concentrated period of training in the Landvetter Workshop environment to prepare for a Field Based role with the engineering team in North West Europe.
Initially, the role will be responsible for providing effective workshop activity, from receipt of parts and customer machines, performing repairs and reports, to shipping and customer notification, as well as maintaining the on site machinery for optimal efficiency. Once training is complete, the role will involve engineering service work at customer sites, including overhaul, installation, commissioning and troubleshooting of compressors, both on-shore and off-shore.
To be successful in this role, you will:
* Provide technical expertise and work as part of a team; developing expert knowledge and skills relevant to Burckhardt 's compressors, Other Brand Compressors (OBC) and related industries
* Work at BCSE facility in Landsvetter to complete repairs of compressor assemblies and their associated components, and machining component parts in accordance with the associated drawings and procedures ensuring quality, health, safety and environmental standards are adhered to by all staff and visitors
* Supporting required building checks, inspections and maintenance (ie; ventilation, cranes, lifts, drainage and fire checks. This list is not exhaustive)
* Complete the receipt process for incoming deliveries and liaise with other departments and shipping companies to ensure the timely dispatch of parts, machines and components
* Perform overhauls of compressors and accessories as well as their maintenance, including disassembly and reassembly of compressor parts: eg: compressor valves, high pressure packing and similar applications of parts of the reciprocating compressors
* Ensure regular and timely technical report submission and communication of all service work in accordance with Burckhardt compression 's reporting standards for each assignment, using online workflows and the internal CRM/ERP system
* Responsible for adherence to Burckhardt Compression Quality, Health Safety & Environmental Policy and/or customers standards are adhered to throughout
* Any other professional activity we may from time to time require that is commensurate with the role holder 's skills and experience
This role will also involve:
* Some travel throughout the North West Europe and the UK; occasional travel if required to other countries
* This role requires a valid driving license and a valid Passport for international travel
To qualify for this role, you will need to demonstrate:
* A Mechanical trade or engineering diploma or degree - essential
* Minimum 3 years experience in a workshop or field engineering role
* Demonstrable experience with machining works, specifically manual lathes
* Broad knowledge of mechanical engineering practices and reciprocating technology in particular - preferred
* Experience with driving Counterbalance ForkLifts and warehouse safe practices
* Good communication skills in English & Swedish (written & oral)
* Excellent MS Office proficiency such as MS Word, Excel, other an advantage
Benefits of working with us:
We want to make working with us a great experience, one where our team members feel supported, recognized and empowered to do their best work.
Burckhardt Compression is committed to fair and equitable hiring and employment practices which aim to ensure our employees are representative of the communities in which we operate. We do not discriminate based on age, race, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, faith, parenthood or family dynamics
