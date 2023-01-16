Mechanical Technical Lead
2023-01-16
As Mechanical Technical Lead, you will take an active role in our product development through technical leadership and collaboration. You will strategically implement common processes and tools regarding mechanical engineering in R&D, and your work ensures that our technical development follows and progresses according to our R&D roadmap.
Together with other benefits, FlexLink offer:
Flexible working hours
Hybrid remote working model
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance (4000 SEK/year)
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
You will be part of the Mechanical Engineering team within R&D, based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Drive the mechanical technical development in R&D
Evaluate new technologies and solutions related to our next generation products
Take a role in our journey towards an agile way of working
Participate in new product development projects
Be a role model in our mechanical team, teaching others your knowhow
Prepare technical presentations and communicate to stakeholders outside R&D
To be successful in this position, you have leadership qualities and enjoy having a central role within technical development. We believe you have an education in mechanical engineering (BSc, MSc, or similar experience) and 5+ years of practical experience as a mechanical engineer.
Also, you have great skills in:
Clearly expressing plans and design ideas
Analyzing data and assessing solutions
Agile working methods
Manufacturing methods
Product development methodologies (DFM, DFA etc)
Hands on experience of mechatronic solutions
Knowledge about machinery directive
The right candidate is required to speak and write English fluently, and have experience working with Solid Works (or similar CAD software), PDM.
As a part of the dynamic and inspiring work environment at FlexLink, you have every opportunity to grow - in all aspects. You will be a member of a prosperous and innovative company with collaborative teams that will inspire you to ignite your potential and expand your horizons. We apply a hybrid remote working policy, and you will have flexible working hours.
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimized solutions to produce goods smarter, safer, and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. In 2021, FlexLink had about 1,100 employees and a turnover of 244 MEUR.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialized in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Join the team! We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
This is a permanent position, full-time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Siri Taripanah via siri.taripanah@flexlink.com
