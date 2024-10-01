Mechanical Specialist
2024-10-01
We are looking for a dedicated Mechanical Specialist to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
As the Mechanical Specialist you will play a key role within the maintenance team of Revolt.
Reporting to the Mechanical Supervisor, you will have a key support role within the mechanical department to ensure we maintain and repair our recycling facility in Skellefteå in the best way possible. You will work closely with the rest of the maintenance team, the different departments of Revolt and many different contractors.
You will be a reference person to a team of skilled mechanics, and you will ensure that all systems and equipment are functioning properly, so that Revolt is safe and secure for all employees.
Key Responsibilities including but not limited to the following:
Work closely with the Mechanical supervisor to allocate work and prepare weekly mechanical maintenance schedules.
Collaborate with the team to perform complex mechanical maintenance tasks.
Train our team of mechanics and be a mentor for others in maintenance specific tasks.
Collaborate with the Maintenance Engineers to evaluate the necessary spare parts for our equipment. Help maintain all inventory and equipment and ensure proper storage.
Read technical diagrams and drawings and troubleshoot mechanical problems with appropriate test equipment.
Contribute to the optimization of maintenance programs.
Collaborate to install, maintain and repair new equipment in our process machinery.
Comply with all health and safety regulations and practices on site. Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Collaborate with operators, technicians and other production personnel to understand and effectively communicate improvements and maintenance activities.
Qualifications and experience
Three-year mechanical high school or bachelor's degree within Mechanical Engineering or similar.
5 years' experience within the mechanical field in a production environment.
Excellent English written and oral skills
Experience from, and motivated to, setting up work methods and procedures from scratch, work with overall time schedule planning both for short and long time.
Specific skills
Deep technical knowledge of pumps, fans, tanks, pneumatic and hydraulic systems.
Experience with risk assessments methodologies, PTW and LOTO is a must.
Experience with ATEX environments, hot works, confined spaces, and pressurized vessels is very valuable.
Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
Good communication & presentation skills.
Proficient in MS applications, Power platform is a plus.
Personal success factors
Good problem-solving skills, understands the importance of keeping the decided maintenance plan and production targets.
Highly organized and result driven. Good Analytical skills and an eye for detail.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in an international team environment, as well as independently.
Proactive and goes beyond expectations. Can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Passionate & purpose driven, enthusiasm for maintenance.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with Northvolt Revolt AB may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
