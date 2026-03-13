Mechanical Review Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-03-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a 5ton, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation, built from the ground up.
Come and shape the future of Science with us!
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for a Mechanical Review Engineer to join our Mechanical Engineering, Technological Analysis (META) Group, part of the Design & Engineering (D&E) Division.
This position is responsible for reviewing and assuring the quality of mechanical engineering design, machine designs and review documentation across complex technical projects. This includes leading the mechanical engineering contribution to design reviews and ensuring that dimensioning and tolerances on drawings, engineering specifications, and requirements eliminate ambiguity, meet applicable standards and abide by best practices.
The role involves predominantly reviewing 2D drawings, their dimensioning and tolerances and 3D CAD models, engineering specifications, requirements and manufacturing design in accordance with ISO standardization. Assessing design feasibility, manufacturability, assembly realization and overall quality are key performance indicators for this position. You will also be asked to contribute to the development and application of consistent review methodologies and draft proposals for engineering processes.
Working as part of a central design office and core mechanical engineering group, you will support the design, development, and lifecycle of mechanical components, produce clear engineering review documentation, and collaborate closely with other engineering disciplines. Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage priorities independently are essential to delivering high-quality results on schedule.
This is a full-time/fixed-term position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
To be successful in this position we believe you have:
• A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related engineering discipline, or equivalent relevant experience
• Proven experience in mechanical design and engineering review within complex technical or industrial projects
• Strong competence in 2D and 3D CAD design and drawing review, including the application of international standards (e.g. ISO GPS tolerancing and/or GD&T)
• Experience participating in or leading technical design reviews and assessing designs for feasibility and manufacturability
• Ability to work effectively across engineering disciplines and communicate technical information clearly
• Strong self-management skills, with the ability to prioritise work and deliver high-quality results within agreed timelines
The role requires strong analytical and critical-thinking skills, with the ability to assess complex technical information and identify risks and opportunities for improvement. Clear and structured communication skills are essential to provide constructive feedback during design reviews and to collaborate effectively with stakeholders across disciplines. The successful candidate will demonstrate a collaborative and solution-oriented mindset, a high level of attention to detail, and a strong commitment to quality and standards of compliance. The ability to work independently, manage priorities, and deliver high-quality results in a dynamic project environment is essential.
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary. You can learn more about the exciting benefits of working at ESS on our careers page.
To apply:
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can, the last day to apply is the 6th of April 2026.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment and onboarding process.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Sofie Berg on sofie.berg@ess.eu
For information about the position, please contact Nick Gazis on nick.gazis@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker on Nerusha.Naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9795292