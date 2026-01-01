Mechanical Lead
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gävle Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gävle
2026-01-01
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Gävle
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Key Requirements:
3rd Level Building Services/Mechanical Engineering Degree and/or Trade background
Minimum 3 years plus experience in a site-based MEP role
Experience working on hyperscale Data Centres
Excellent IT skills
Strong ability to collaborate and work part of a high-performance team
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the MEP Construction Manager in Region, your key responsibilities for the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
To align Mechanical activities so they are completed in a safe manner, ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed
To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions
To be fully aware of and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the existence of any hazardous energies and any site-specific management strategies (Lock Out Tag Out) around these sources of energy
To have a full working knowledge of the project Mechanical systems and to track systems installation to ensure it is compliant with specification and program needs
To have an understanding of project specific commissioning requirements and to assist in the development of project specific Commissioning Implementation Plans (CIPs)
To complete site inspections of the Mechanical, BAS/BMS, MEP & CSA works to ensure the installation conforms to relevant requirements
To coordinate that rooms and or areas meet the relevant CSA and MEP Quality standards and requirements for advanced Beneficial Use in line with the master construction program
To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information needed to progress systems installation such that it allows for works progression in line with the master construction program
To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works successfully in order to streamline and prioritize the execution of electrical activities
To review the master construction schedule and identify opportunity and sequencing to focus on work faces in terms of Mechanical and CSA scope which will ultimately enhance program delivery
To chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders as per project requirements
Issue weekly progress & costs report as required
Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels
Please submit applications in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
E-post: jobs@collen.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mechanical Lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061)
Norra Skeppsbron 15 A (visa karta
)
803 10 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Collen Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
9666816