Mechanical Integrity Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-02-27
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our Combustor CAE team in Finspång and dive into the heart of engineering innovation. You assess the mechanical integrity and lifing behavior of combustor components exposed to extreme temperatures, cyclic loads, and rapid thermal changes. You drive the development of next-generation gas turbines, ensuring designs meet lifetime requirements while supporting stable combustion and low emissions for both conventional fuels and future alternatives like hydrogen. You collaborate with passionate experts, present your findings in design reviews, and play a key role in shaping the future of energy technology.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You perform stress and lifing assessments using finite element analysis (FEA) and advanced numerical methods.
* You are a key contributor in development projects for burners, combustors, and fuel systems, supporting innovation and reliability.
* You present analysis results and technical life statements in design reviews, influencing critical decisions.
* You collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather data for accurate assessments and calculations, ensuring robust solutions.
What You Bring
* You hold a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, or a related field.
* You have hands-on experience in structural analysis, modelling, and meshing, using tools like Abaqus and Ansys.
* You bring a collaborative attitude and eagerness to learn and adapt in a dynamic environment.
* You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* You are available to work on-site in Finspång at least three days per week.
Knowledge and experience in tools such as Simcenter NX, Abaqus, Hypermesh, Nasgro and programming skills in Fortran, Python and Matlab is an advantage as well as interest in material modelling or familiarity with additive manufacturing and welding.
Experience from gas turbines or the aerospace industry is highly valued.
About the Team
Our Combustor CAE group in Finspång is dedicated to using CFD, HT and MI calculations to develop and upgrade the components in the combustor in industrial gas turbines. The team works closely with neighboring disciplines in development projects, focusing on burners, combustors, and fuel systems to ensure reliable operation under extreme conditions. We combine expertise in numerical analysis, material science, and combustion technology. Together, we support stable combustion and low emissions for both conventional and future fuels, including hydrogen. Our mission is to drive innovation and deliver solutions that meet the evolving demands of the energy industry.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 284048 not later than 2026-03-28.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "284048". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9769245