Nordic HR Business Partner to Miele
Randstad AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Nordic HR Business Partner to Miele
Are you ready to take your HR career to the next level with a global leader?
Miele is known worldwide for quality, innovation, and long-lasting products. We are seeking an outstanding Nordic HR Business Partner to join our dedicated team, full-time. In this role, you will be a key member of our collaborative Nordic HR team, driving both local expertise and regional impact. This position will be located at our fantastic office in Stockholm.
Miele is a world leader in the production of premium domestic and commercial appliances. At Miele, we take immense pride not only in the quality of our appliances but in all aspects of the customer experience.
Responsibilities
What You'll Do
As a Nordic HR Business Partner at Miele, you will act as a trusted partner for assigned leadership team members and people leaders across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway, addressing key people priorities and continuously adapting HR focus areas to support the growth ambitions of Miele. You will add value to the business by providing expert, proactive, and commercial HR advice, solutions, and support to achieve our strategy.
You will ensure legal compliance and support the effective implementation of HR programs in Sweden, while managing activities that require a local presence or in-depth country knowledge.
You will be a core part of our HR team of six professionals, supporting around 500 employees across four markets and helping to implement our people agenda across the business. You will report directly to the HR Director Nordics, based in Finland.
Key duties will include but not be limited to:
Business Partnership: Be a strong partner to the functional leadership team(s) by driving the development and implementation of business strategies related to people, culture, and organization, and actively contribute to achieving functional objectives and targets.
Program Development: Together with the HR team, support the development of people programs, processes, and tools based on business needs and the Miele Global roadmap.
Cluster Initiatives: Drive selected people topic development and execution across the Nordic Cluster together with the HR team and participate in global working groups connected to your focus area. Topics may include Talent Acquisition, Engagement, Well-being, and Performance Management.
Labor Law Expertise: Act as the expert on Swedish labor law and provide labor-law-related advice to the HR Director and managers as applicable. Ensure compliance with local legal requirements, GDPR, and oversee the work environment in Sweden.
Process Improvement: Together with the Cluster HR Team, define, implement, and continuously improve HR processes, practices, and tools, considering global, regional, cluster and local standards.
Culture Advocacy: Be an advocate for our Miele Creators Culture and act as a strong change agent, driving development and best practices.
HR Analytics: Provide insight into HR metrics and use HR data to define actions.
Team Support: Proactively support managers and employees so that they can become independent, high-performing teams.
Qualifications
What We're Looking For
You are an exceptional communicator with the ability to build strong, trusted relationships at all levels. You bring prior HR experience, a solid understanding of employment law in Sweden, and a genuine interest in balancing strategic partnership with hands-on, operative HR work. While we require a strong foundation in local labor law, this role offers a fantastic opportunity to grow in other HR areas within a Nordic matrix environment.
You'll also bring:
University degree in HR, Business, or equivalent, and prior HR expertise.
Strong knowledge of Swedish labor laws and proven experience working and collaborating with social partners (unions).
A proactive, solution-oriented, and hands-on mentality with a thrive for operational excellence.
Strong influencing and interpersonal skills in a changing international environment.
Excellent communication and presentation skills both in English and Swedish.
Coaching and leadership abilities, including working effectively in a matrix setup.
Comfort with MS Office tools, especially Excel and PowerPoint, alongside a curiosity about new technologies and exploring the opportunities of AI.
Alongside your existing skills and experience, we're looking for engaged team players who will collaborate, innovate, and use their passion to drive an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/4682dd7d-2b71-4a9a-925f-10ee7a9fecce
Kungsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Lotta Carlsson lotta.carlsson@randstad.se +46730752325 Jobbnummer
9931908