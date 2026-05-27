Food Engineer or Similar

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Swedish Nutra AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-27
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Product Development Assistant -
Industry: Dietary Supplements
About Us
We are a fast-growing manufacturer of high-quality liquid dietary supplements. As we continue to expand our product lines and reach, we are looking for a passionate and detail-oriented individual to join our dynamic team. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a great palate, this is the place for you!
The Role
We are looking for someone to step into a dual role: driving the sensory and flavor profile of our products while providing vital support to our R&D Manager. You will be hands-on with our products, tasting, testing, and ensuring that all technical documentation is flawlessly executed.
Key Responsibilities:
Flavor & Sensory: Lead and participate in sensory evaluations to develop, test, and perfect the flavor profiles of our liquid supplements.
Documentation & Specifications: Handle the critical paperwork. You will be responsible for drafting, updating, and maintaining accurate product specifications and R&D documentation.
R&D Support: Act as the right hand to the R&D Manager, assisting in the day-to-day operations of the product development lifecycle from concept to production.
About You:
Education: A degree or formal education in Food Science, Food Product Development, or a related field is highly preferred. However, this is not mandatory. We care more about your skills, passion, and capability.
A Sharp Palate: You have a strong understanding of sensory analysis and a keen interest in how things taste, feel, and smell.
Detail-Oriented: You excel at organization and take pride in keeping paperwork, data, and technical specifications accurate and up to date.
Adaptable & Driven: You enjoy working in a dynamic, ever-evolving environment and are ready to grow alongside a fast-scaling company.
Language: Fluent in English (both written and spoken), as this will be your primary working language.
What We Offer
A dynamic, engaging workplace where your input directly impacts the final product.
The opportunity to learn, grow, and take on real responsibility in a rapidly expanding company.
A collaborative and innovative team environment.
The location of the work is Lodgatan 19, 21124, Malmo
How to Apply
If you think you have what it takes to help us create the best-tasting liquid supplements on the market, we want to hear from you!
Please send your CV and a brief cover letter in English to hr@swedishnutra.com
Subject: R&D or it will not be seen. Thank you.
#jobbjustnu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26
E-post: hr@swedishnutra.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R&D". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273) Jobbnummer
9931906