Software Engineer, Growth
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR:
We're looking for a full-stack engineer obsessed with Lovable's growth engine - turning first touches into daily habits, and daily habits into a thriving ecosystem and real revenue. One sprint you're shipping onboarding and activation flows; the next you're crafting distribution rails and monetization features that help builders reach more users and keep them around. You think in React and APIs, but your first instinct is always: does this make users more successful, more often?
Coding skills + excellent taste + growth instincts + product obsession = you.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Lovable-built applications and websites are visited hundreds of millions of times a month, and our enterprise footprint is compounding fast. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
5+ years of experience building and growing user-facing products in high-performing teams, ideally including growth work, marketplaces/platforms, or communities.
Strong product sense and UX taste for multi-sided systems with creators, learners, and customers - you can see problems from multiple sides and design for all of them.
Comfortable using data, funnels, analytics, attribution, and A/B testing to shape what you build and how you iterate.
Skilled at designing, measuring, and iterating experiments, and thorough in setting up growth systems "right" from the start.
Experience collaborating across functions (design, marketing, partnerships, support, data) to launch and grow new product surfaces and ecosystems.
Enjoys designing reusable growth, ecosystem, and monetization tools that other builders can plug into, with a pragmatic and detail-oriented mindset.
Motivated by helping others succeed and by seeing impact through engagement, measurable results, and revenue - you care about the scoreboard as much as the code.
What you'll do
In one sentence: You will build the growth, ecosystem, and monetization systems that make Lovable - and the apps built on it - sticky, discoverable, and revenue-generating.
Ship and iterate activation, monetization and retention experiences that create fast, repeatable value and turn first-time users into long-term fans.
Build distribution rails for user apps: SEO and performance, shareable moments, social previews, email and lifecycle journeys, and other growth hooks.
Ship marketplace and ecosystem features for publishing, discovering, and reusing apps, templates, components, and services - plus profiles, reviews, and matching between builders and customers.
Design and implement monetization and pricing flows: payments, subscriptions, access control, plans, paywalls, billing integration, and revenue-share models that work for creators, customers, and Lovable.
Build the analytics and experimentation foundations - events, funnels, attribution, and A/B tests - so the team can understand what works and double down on it.
Collaborate closely with design, marketing, partnerships, and support to launch and grow new surfaces across the product and ecosystem.
Keep the experience relentlessly Lovable while making growth the engine, not the afterthought.
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terraform)
About your application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language, so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested, please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9931907