Mechanical Engineer, Lund
2026-01-15
Do you enjoy product development and want to be involved in the creation from sketch to finished product? Now you have the chance to become an important part of our mechanics group and help us shape future products. In this role, you have good opportunities to be part of and influence our development journey! We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer to our Multi Channel Products team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
We're a team of 20 passionate mechanical engineers of all ages and backgrounds who share a love for technology and solving complex challenges. We place a strong emphasis on creativity, collaboration, and openness. You'll find yourself surrounded by supportive colleagues who are always eager to help and contribute to your growth. We have a fantastic collaboration and team spirit. As an employee of the MCP (Multi Channel Products) mechanics group, you will participate actively in projects with different challenges and focuses. We often develop completely new products with innovation possibilities. At MCP we develop, Multidirectional cameras, Panoramic cameras and Modular cameras.
What you'll do here as a Mechanical Engineer
In your role, you will have daily collaboration with other mechanical designers, electronics designers, industrial designers, product owners and more. The daily work as a Mechanical Engineer can be anything from creating new concepts, designing mechanical solutions, testing, building prototypes and discussing use cases with people from different disciplines within the company.
As you will have great responsibility for the development of new products, often from the early idea stage to a finished product, it also means a great deal of cooperation with the implementation of the product in volume production. Here we work together with quality engineers, production technicians, suppliers, and more.
Who are you?
You have at least 2 years' experience from product development. You are driven and positive in your daily work. Experience from injection molding and die casting design is highly valued and will be used in your daily work. Experience with 3D CAD (preferably Creo) is an advantage.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Does this sound interesting...? Join our mechanics group and help us create the future! We go through applications continuously so don't wait to send in yours!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Nina Bergius, +46 40 272 18 00 Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
