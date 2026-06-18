Mechanical Engineer
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineer for a global automotive company in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Start is in August 2026, 2 years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The role involves design and development activities throughout the product lifecycle, including concept development, engineering changes, prototype coordination, verification activities, and maintenance of defence-specific technical specifications. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and contribute to both ongoing development projects and continuous product improvements.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform design and development work within chassis engineering for defence vehicle applications.
Drive and coordinate engineering change orders (ECOs) throughout the development process.
Conduct requirement analysis and support concept development activities.
Produce and maintain technical drawings and design documentation.
Coordinate prototype orders and support verification of design functionality.
Participate in project meetings to monitor progress, align stakeholders, and establish project targets.
Support root cause investigations and corrective actions related to customer-reported deviations and internal testing findings.
Contribute engineering expertise in deviation handling and problem-solving activities.
Maintain and update defence-specific technical specifications impacted by legislation changes or product updates from core vehicle platforms.
Collaborate closely with engineering, testing, and project management teams to ensure successful project execution.
Education & Technical Skills:
Relevant degree in Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, or equivalent technical discipline.
Strong experience working within vehicle or chassis development environments.
Experience from product development is required.
Knowledge of the following systems and tools:
OAS
New 3DEXPERIENCE
CATIA V5 / ENOVIA
KS
FRAS
Experience & Skills:
Proven experience in product development and design engineering.
Experience working with technical requirements, concept development, and engineering change management.
Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively across functions.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Experience working in complex technical development projects.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Fluent Swedish language skills.
C driver's license.
Previous experience within defence-related vehicle development.
Practical experience and technical knowledge of vehicle chassis systems, such as engines, axles, driveline components, frame structures, pneumatic systems, and related vehicle hardware.
Hands-on experience working with vehicles, prototypes, testing, or workshop environments is considered a strong advantage.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in August 2026, 2 years limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7938481-2060486". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9971086