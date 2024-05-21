Mechanical Engineer
We have an opportunity for the position of Mechanical Engineer with one of our client.
Location: Dalarnas län
Requirements:
• 2-6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or
• Another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 9 months
Application Deadline: 28-05-2024
