2024-05-02
We have a requirement for the positon of Mechanical Engineer with one of our client.
Requirements:
Education: Mechanical Engineering
Experience of Transmission development and gearshifting or maneuvering
Experience in Designing components.
Language: Fluent in English
Meriting: Skilled user of Catia, Enovia and OAS
Please submit your application today, as selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Contact info: info@progalaxy.se
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 8 months
Work Location: Södertälje
Application Deadline: 05-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 03-06-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8653888