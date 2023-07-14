Mechanical Engineer
Axis Communications AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-07-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We have delivered several groundbreaking products that have made an impact on perceived safety and look forward to pioneering many more. We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology.
The New Business Access Control Solutions team at Axis are now looking for a Mechanical Designer to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
We are about 20 happy and forward-thinking individuals that value teamwork and each other. Our team consists of both Mechanical and Electrical engineers. We work cross functionally and collaborate with many other functions in our organization on a daily basis. We are responsible for 2 out of 3 product areas at New Business, Intercoms and Access Control.
Our team ranges from very experienced designers to recent graduates, since we know great ideas come from anywhere and anyone at any point. We have great openness, where each employee helps their colleagues and takes the time to share knowledge, which you will notice when you get here!
At New Business Access Control Solutions, we look ahead. We develop new innovative products and system solutions to broaden Axis' total offering. Focus is on the professional solutions of the future, in the area of smart access control systems. The products we develop are: Intercoms, Door Controllers, Card Readers, and Accessories. Exciting products that have won the hearts of our customers but also prizes like Red Dot Awards!
What you'll do here as Mechanical Designer?
As a mechanical designer, you are involved from the first product idea, until global launch. You have a broad role. In addition to detail design, you will also work with feasibility studies, concept development, manufacturability, testing and verification and to support in volume production and certifications.
Since product development is conducted in cross-functional project teams, you will have close contact with product owners, project managers, electronics, industrial design, sourcing, software, quality, tech writers etc.
Examples of technologies you will encounter are:
* Die casting of Aluminum
* Injection molding of plastics
* Optics
* Audio
* RF/antennas
* Displays
Our products are of the highest quality and performance standards, which is why you will also design for vandal and ingress protection requirements for varous IK- and IP ratings.
As many of our products are new to the market and/or us, you will be able to make good use of your creative side. To further stimulate innovation, we spend 10% of our working time in what we call "Free Fridays", where each employee is free to use their time for learning, developing their own ideas and general innovation.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are a passionate product developer with a genuine interest in technology. You have at least 5 years of relevant experience and have a university degree in mechanics or equivalent. You master 3D modeling and mechanical design for both plastics and metal. You are used to developing complete products, from idea to volume production and are used to working in teams where you take a leading role. It is a big advantage, if you have participated in the development of consumer electronics.
What Axis have to offer
Axis offers a multicultural workplace with an open corporate culture. We allow and encourage our employees to think independently. From day one, you will have the opportunity to contribute with your skills in a company that believes in innovation and the individual. At Axis, you get the opportunity to build your own network for the future. Here we gather talented and creative people who all work towards the same goal - to be number one. Come join the community and contribute with your knowledge!
Your development is something we truly care about. Except from all the opportunities that comes with a big organization, we encourage you to try new areas depending on your interest. E.g our concept "Axchange" where you can try new roles or responsibilities somewhere else in the company.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like your future adventure? Don't hesitate - send in your application today! We go through applications continuously.
If you have any questions reach out to recruiting manager Vasilios Spiropoulos at or +46 46-272 23 48.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-119560". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
7965594