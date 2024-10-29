Mechanical Engineer - Design and Development of RC Hammers
2024-10-29
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Mechanical Engineer - Design and Development of RC Hammers
Are you passionate about mechanical design and driven by innovation? Epiroc invites you to join our global team, where you'll contribute to the development of cutting-edge Reverse Circulation (RC) hammers and drill bits used in drilling applications worldwide.
These tools are vital for extracting rock samples, and you'll play a key role in optimizing designs that help achieve the best results.
As our new Mechanical Engineer, you'll work alongside cross-functional teams spanning R&D, production, marketing, and customer support, ensuring that our RC hammers meet functional, technical, and market needs.
With us, you'll find a dynamic and international work environment offering opportunities for career growth and personal development. If you're a creative problem-solver passionate about innovation,
we encourage you to apply.
Your Mission
Involves designing and developing RC hammers and drill bits that meet customer and industry requirements.
You'll work closely with teams around the globe to ensure your designs align with market demands, production capabilities, and customer feedback.
Leading R&D initiatives, you'll focus on enhancing product performance and reliability.
You'll also create and maintain detailed technical documentation, including product specifications, drawings, and testing protocols.
You'll collaborate with suppliers to source high-quality materials and components for our product designs and provide expert technical support to our production and sales teams, ensuring efficient manufacturing and high customer satisfaction.
Managing multiple projects, you'll ensure they are delivered on time and within budget.
Your profile
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent field, along with over three years of experience in mechanical design and product development.
You are proficient in CAD software and 3D modeling tools, with a solid understanding of manufacturing processes, materials science, and product lifecycle management.
You are strong in communication and teamwork, can work independently, and thrive in a collaborative environment. Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail are essential.
Experience in designing RC hammers or similar drilling products is a plus, though not required.
Fluency in English is required, and proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
We place great importance on your personal qualities, curiosity, and technical creativity as much as your professional skills. If you're forward-thinking and driven, this role could be an ideal fit for you.
Location and travel
This position is based in Fagersta (Sweden), with some travel required within Sweden and internationally.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than November 10th, 2024.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Martin Hellberg, R&D Director Global Products (martin.hellberg@epiroc.com
),
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
