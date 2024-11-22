Mechanical Design Engineer, Production Hardware Development
2024-11-22
Are you a structured and driven person that wants to work in a cross functional environment? We are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join the Production Hardware Development team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
The Production Hardware Development team consists of mechanical engineers & lab engineers that are specialized in developing unique product equipment for production systems, that is used in the Axis production lines. The Production Hardware Development team is a part of Production Engineering & Technologies.
What you'll do here as a Mechanical Design Engineer
In the Production Hardware Development team you will design, develop, verify and deliver Axis unique production- and test fixtures. The work is performed in a cross functional environment to secure high quality in the volume production and testing.
The role includes:
* Design of high precision production equipment with a big variety, from sophisticated moving mechanics designs to fixed holders, optimized for simplicity, ergonomics and human interface. The design work is made in the 3d-CAD system Creo and the PDM system Windchill.
* Working with in-house cutting-edge 3D-print technologies for prototypes and additive manufacturing.
* Prototype and verify your designs.
* Actively being involved in R&D projects with a focus on simplicity, scalability, repeatability and quality for optimal production setup.
* Manage stakeholder, plan your work, communicate changes and risk in an open and transparent way.
* Gain knowledge and collaborate with the development team for Axis automated production equipment (e.g. equipment to align sensor and lens or verify alignment in production).
* Close collaboration with suppliers for fixture/equipment manufacturing as well as verifying the outcome before it will go to our production lines.
The role may include travelling, mainly to our contract manufacturers, for approximately 5-15 days a year.
Who are you?
We see that you are a structured and driven person with a natural engagement to finalize your deliverables. You like to work in a cross functional set up with an open mindset and you have the ability to further develop a creative environment around you. This role gives a wide range of interfaces and abilities to gain knowledge in different areas. If you are curious, innovative, like to communicate and influence others with emphasis on production engineering, then we believe this is the role for you.
Qualification and experience:
* At least a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering and/or relevant experience within mechanical design.
* Experience in 3D CAD - preferably Creo (Pro/Engineer).
* Knowledge and experience in 3D print.
* Practical work with hands on experience.
* Experience from fixture design with moving mechanics and design of aluminum parts for CNC machining.
* Very good communication skills in English and Swedish are required.
It is a merit if you have design experience from Mechatronics and Automation and it's considered an advantage if you have international production experience or development of production equipment as well as optics or metrology.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Klas Haglund on +46 7617 52488 Ersättning
