Mechanical Design Engineer for Heat pump product development
2025-10-03
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump development, energy systems & industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
About the job
Together with a dedicated product development team you will be developing our next generation heat pumps. As a core member of the team, you will be in the driver seat designing the mechanical components and solutions for our new products. This includes creating prototypes, communicating and collaborating with external component suppliers, verifying the products, creating technical documentation, managing the Product Lifecycle Management system and preparing for full scale production. You and the team have the resources for building and testing prototypes inhouse in our Lab, making it possible to rapidly realize, test and verify your ideas. You are contributing to and driving the "end to end" development process from concept phase until successful commercial launch.
You will be collaborating closely with other engineering disciplines cross functionally as well as together with external component suppliers to ensure that our products meet multiple requirements.
Desired qualifications & experiences
• Engineering degree (B.Sc, M.Sc) and/or equivalent professional experience and a general interest in mechanical engineering.
• +5 years' relevant work experience in product development with mechanical engineering in full scale production-/industrialization environment.
• Knowledge/experience in PLM systems.
• Knowledge and interest of the heat pump industry (HVAC) and/or experience in multiple technical industries is a merit.
To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe.
