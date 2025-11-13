Mechanical design engineer

Professional Galaxy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund
2025-11-13


Assignment description
For our client is looking for a Mechanical Designer.
You will work on all stages of a product, from research and development to design and manufacturing, to installation and final commissioning.
Your daily tasks may include:
Design, specification and calculation of the construction equipment
Developing, testing and evaluating theoretical designs
Supporting the organization by drafting the lay-out, specifications and budget
Assisting during the mechanical installation of equipment on site
Troubleshooting when there are problems in the field and/or during production
Drive minor PLC activities (Rockwell)
Work with Creo
Simulation and virtual verification

Required skills:
Robust design DFTP, DFS, DFM
Hygienic Design
Creo and PDMLINK
Interest to learn GPS
Assembly testing

Preferred skills:
Knowledge of filling machines
Tetra Pak experience

Soft skills:
Pragmatic and adaptive
Independent and drive things forward
Team player
Excellent communication skills
Interest to follow the full chain of engineering, design, construction
Growth mindset

On-boarding info: A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts.
Required skills
CreoHygienic design
Languages English(Proficient)

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se

Kontakt
Pooja Thakur
pooja.thakur@progalaxy.se

Jobbnummer
9602674

