Mechanical design engineer

Assignment description
For our client is looking for a Mechanical Designer.
You will work on all stages of a product, from research and development to design and manufacturing, to installation and final commissioning.
Your daily tasks may include:
Design, specification and calculation of the construction equipment
Developing, testing and evaluating theoretical designs
Supporting the organization by drafting the lay-out, specifications and budget
Assisting during the mechanical installation of equipment on site
Troubleshooting when there are problems in the field and/or during production
Drive minor PLC activities (Rockwell)
Work with Creo
Simulation and virtual verification
Required skills:
Robust design DFTP, DFS, DFM
Hygienic Design
Creo and PDMLINK
Interest to learn GPS
Assembly testing
Preferred skills:
Knowledge of filling machines
Tetra Pak experience
Soft skills:
Pragmatic and adaptive
Independent and drive things forward
Team player
Excellent communication skills
Interest to follow the full chain of engineering, design, construction
Growth mindset
On-boarding info: A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts.
